Track And Field’s John Gondak Wins Big Ten Coach Of The Year

In just his third season with the Nittany Lions, John Gondak eanred Big Ten Coach of the Year honors for the indoor season on Tuesday after leading Penn State women’s track and field to the first conference championship of his tenure.

John Gondak of @PennStateTFXC named 2017 Women’s Indoor #B1GTF Coach of the Year. pic.twitter.com/R2a7oHh6IG — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 28, 2017

Gondak’s team finished the indoor conference stretch No. 17 in the USTFCCCA rankings. At the Big Ten Championships, the Nittany Lions edged Purdue by 2.5 points — a result helped out by wins from Dannielle Gibson in the triple jump, Danae Rivers in the 800m, and the medley relay team, all of which garnered 10 points for their top of the podium finishes.

This was Penn State’s first conference indoor title since 2014 when Gondak was an assistant coach. He is the first Penn State coach to garner the Coach of the Year honor since Beth Alford-Sullivan led the Nittany Lions to a conference championship during the 2014 season.

Gondak, also the coach of men’s track and field as well as the cross country teams, earned Mid-Atlantic Coach of the Year honors in 2015 with Penn State for women’s cross country and men’s indoor track and field.