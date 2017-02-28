Try Out Cloud-Based Printing Program Wepa

The Teaching and Learning with Technology (TLT) Department is asking University Park students to test out a cloud-based printing program called wepa — a service, they hope, will provide a more convenient way to complete a print job.

Already being used by students at select Commonwealth campuses, wepa’s easy to work with, virtually accessible everywhere, and will eliminate all issues concerning print jobs being accidentally picked up by the wrong owner or being sent at the same time.

As soon as students create an account, they can send their print job from any of their devices at any time from anywhere. Once sent, they’ll visit a kiosk on campus and verify their Penn State Access Account to authorize the job and print at that location.

Four kiosks will be available at the test run and will be located at these following locations: Knowledge Commons in Pattee Library, HUB Technology Lounge, Pollock Building Computer Lab, Findlay Commons Computer Library, the first floor hallways in Willard.

Wepa piloting began February 7 and will continue throughout the spring semester. Up to 1,400 students can sign up to participate in the test run. Towards the end of the semester, TLT will require feedback on the student’s experiences using the wepa services to print.

Students can sign up for wepa here. To register, simply click the “Login” button and from the “School” pull-down menu, select “Penn State University (PSU).” The system will then link to Penn State’s system to create the student’s account — the student may be required to verify the account is theirs.

As an added bonus, you could receive an additional $5 credit on your printing account. Just imagine the possibilities there.