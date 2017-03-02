[COLUMN] Movin’ On Lineup Disappointing At Best

In my last semester here in Happy Valley, I couldn’t wait for my last Movin’ On lineup to be announced last night. To say I was disappointed is an understatement — it was just sad to see Two Door Cinema Club and All Time Low as the headliners this year.

Through my four years here at Penn State, I have seen Wiz Khalifa (filling in for A$AP Rocky), Passion Pit, and Walk The Moon as headliners at our annual free music festival. All three were relevant or “classic” artists that the whole student body could jam out to together. The lineups also featured classics like Nelly, Big Sean, and Aloe Blacc. Needless to say, this year’s lineup was a total letdown.

I don’t think it’s out of line to say the artists on this year’s lineup are one hit wonders. They certainly are in my book. D.R.A.M., Love and Theft, and Clean Bandit all have one big hit song — “Broccoli,” “Angel Eyes,” and “Rather Be,” respectively — that the majority of the student body will recognize. Besides these few singles, I think it’ll be hard for the crowd to engage. What fun is a music festival when you can’t sing along? It’s disappointing at best to see such low-level names start out the night, and that’s before we even get to the headliners.

All Time Low and Two Door Cinema Club close out Movin’ On 2017 as headliners. Honestly, both are perfect headliners…if I was back in middle school. All Time Low hasn’t been relevant or had a “classic” song in awhile, nor has Two Door Cinema Club. Like I said, these headliners would be great if this was 2010. But it’s 2017. At least the crowd should be able to sing along to All Time Low. We all remember the lyrics to their angsty tunes.

It’s a major let-down not to see a major relevant artist headline, or even play, at Movin’ On 2017. The festival that has drawn major names like MGMT, Big Sean, and Nelly over the past few years has really let me down this year. Of course I’ll still attend my last Movin’ On (It’s a senior sendoff, after all.) but I won’t be jamming out like I have the past three years.