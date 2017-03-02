Here’s What’s Going On In State College Over Spring Break

Penn Staters are finally getting ready to pack their bags and head out of town for spring break next week. But if you’ve decide to stay local, there’s plenty of things you can do to pass the time and enjoy a much-needed week off right here in Happy Valley. Here’s a list of just a few of the fun events you can check out around State College over break.

Sporting Events

Luckily for any sports fan, Penn State happens to have a few home games right around the corner. Men’s hockey will face the Badgers at Pegula Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. Men’s volleyball will head to Rec Hell to take on UC Santa Barbara Friday at 7:30 p.m., along with Stanford Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Check out Penn State’s calendar of sporting events to see which other teams play at home next week.

Specials at the State Theatre

For those who feel like indulging in a relaxing night with a few friends, the State Theatre will host its Monday Movie series next week. You can stop by the theater Monday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for a showing of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.” The venue will also host the Barry Long’s Freedom Sounds concert Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m.

Tussey Mountain

Spring break doesn’t always have to mean a week full of lying in the sun. Though the mountain is currently closed due to the unseasonably warm weather, it will likely open back up on Saturday, March 11. Those staying local for the week can take a trip to Tussey to end break with a day full of skiing and snowboarding. Students will also receive a $2 discount on a full-price ticket when they bring their student IDs.

Mount Nittany Vineyard and Winery — Susquehanna Heartland Wine Trail

While you might not be able to enjoy a few drinks on a warm beach this spring break, Mount Nittany Vineyard and Winery invites residents to enjoy a March special filled with wine tasting events, barbecued food, and sight-seeing around the venue. General tickets for admission to the Susquehanna Heartland Wine Trail are $25 each. Specific specials differ each day throughout March, so click here to find out more information on the event.

Centre County Furnace Mansion Exhibit

History nerds can check out a showcase of The Mansion, a historic building that served as an ironmaster’s residence for a company called Centre Furnace in the nineteenth century. You can stop by the exhibit on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., and those who wish to schedule a group tour should call ahead to make a reservation.

Spikes Fest 2017

State College’s local Spikes baseball team will host its Spikes Fest event at Penn State’s Multisport Facility Sunday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can bring family and friends of all ages for a day filled with fun activities and food. Tickets and parking for the event are free.

Annual Volunteer Fair

Though this event won’t take place directly in downtown State College, it’s worth checking out if you’ll be in the area next week. Those looking to broaden their volunteer experience are in luck — if you’re in town next week, consider taking a short 20-minute drive to stop by Bellefonte’s annual Volunteer Fair Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Philatelic Society. Those who attend can visit a variety of exhibits to find the perfect volunteering gig for them. Check out the event page for more information.