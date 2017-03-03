Freshman 101: What To Do If You Didn’t Get Into Schreyer The First Time

Thousands of applicants dream of attending Penn State as a Schreyer Honors College student. Unfortunately, earning that acceptance letter is extremely difficult — the good news, however, is that you still have a chance to participate in the program once you actually begin your classes at Penn State. There are two programs to consider if you still want a shot at graduating from Schreyer.

Paterno Fellows Program

Students who apply to enroll in the College of Liberal Arts can gain admittance to Schreyer by completing the Paterno Fellows program track. And here’s the good news — joining the Paterno Fellows program is based solely on your own judgement. If you think you’re up for the challenge, you have the freedom to give this academic track a shot. When you first decide to embark on this journey, you’ll become an “Aspirant.” From then on, you must follow a specific track dependent on your major of choice in order to make sure you officially graduate from the honors college.

Participants can look forward to a variety of honors classes, internship experiences, and research opportunities from the program. Paterno Fellows students can also receive funding through the College of Liberal Arts for these programs.

The deadline for meeting each individual requirement is the end of a student’s sophomore year, but if you officially complete all prerequisites from your individual major, you can officially become a Schreyer Scholar after only one year. It’s important to note that you need to keep up at least a 3.5 GPA if you want to take this route. For those interested, here’s some more information about what to expect when enrolling in Paterno Fellows.

Schreyer Gateway Scholars Program

As long as you’ve finished one semester of courses at Penn State, you’re eligible to apply for the Gateway Scholars Program for direct admittance into Schreyer. The Gateway Scholars program is a fantastic way to let yourself get settled into a college environment before deciding to take on the challenge of an honors program. Transfer applicants can also request to apply credits obtained from a previous institution toward their application.

Unlike the Paterno Fellows program, there is a specific application for this program with various requirements. All applicants must have at least a 3.70 cumulative undergraduate GPA. Rising sophomores must have a 3.70 semester GPA at the time of the application, and rising juniors must maintain a 3.50 for that semester. Accepted students also must also attend an orientation at the beginning of the next fall semester.

Whereas Paterno Fellows students generally focus their education on liberal arts-based majors, applicants from all majors can choose to apply as a Gateway Scholar. Although gateway students don’t receive an Academic Excellence scholarship from joining the program, Schreyer still offers plenty of the standard benefits that typically come with being enrolled in the honors college. If you’re looking for a way to expand your resources and engage in extra academic opportunities, this program is worth looking into. For more information, reach out to a professor or advisor, and make sure to check out the Schreyer handbook.

Other Tips

