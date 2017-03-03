What To Do In Philadelphia Over Spring Break

If you’re not one of the lucky people going on vacation for spring break but still not one of the unlucky people likely getting their wisdom teeth out next week, you’re probably looking to do something in the middle. Laying on the couch all break can be relaxing, but if you’re going home to Philadelphia (or “right outside” Philadelphia), you won’t want to miss out on the activities for the week.

This is the longest break you’ll have before the semester ends, so don’t waste it just lounging around. Check out all the sights and sounds the city of Philadelphia has to offer during break next week.

Catch a Concert

Philly has several great indoor and outdoor venues for concerts that consistently attract some pretty decent artists. If you can’t wait until the big names hit the city this summer, there are still a few ways to get your musical fill. Aaron Tveit, better known as Tripp van der Bilt from Gossip Girl and Enjolras in the film adaptation of Les Mis, will perform at the Theatre of Living Arts on Saturday, March 4. Vanessa Carlton and The Band Perry will both be in Philly on Saturday, March 11 at World Cafe Live and the Theatre of Living Arts, respectively. There’s also a whole slew of artists coming to The Fillmore during the week:

Passenger — Tuesday, March 7 at 8 p.m.

Young Jeezy — Thursday, March 9 at 8 p.m.

ROZES — Thursday, March 9 at 8 p.m. (Performing at The Foundry at The Fillmore)

Sting — Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

Grab a Bite or a Drink

Whether you’re 21 and over craving a night out or just want to enjoy some family fun, fear not — there are plenty of options. Flying Fish Crafthouse on North 31st Street is hosting a Post-Mardi Gras party called “Cirque de Biére,” which translates to “Beer Circus.” The event will have food like boiled crawfish and beignets and will feature fire spinners and burlesque performers. If you’re missing the State College bars and want to party with other scholars like yourself, there’s always College Night at Revolutions on Canal Street. With your school ID, you can enjoy all-you-can-eat-bowl for $12 along with other food and drink specials.

You could always take your family out to eat somewhere in the city, but what’s better than making your own restaurant-quality food? The pastry chef at Brigantessa, an Italian restaurant on Passyunk Avenue, is hosting a two-hour cannoli-making workshop on Sunday, March 5. Not only do you get to learn how to make a variety of cannolis, but you get to take some home, too. Another event for sweet treats is Fox Chase Farm’s Annual Maple Sugar Day on Saturday, March 4. The crafts and storytelling are great for your younger siblings, but it’s not all for them — the event also features free pancake tastings.

Penn State’s spring break happens to fall in the middle of East Passyunk Restaurant Week, featuring 24 different restaurants from the area. For either $15, $25, or $35, you can chow down on a three-course meal at some of the best eateries in town.

Enjoy Some Classic Philly Activities

The Franklin Institute, whether you think you’re too old to admit it or not, is pretty cool. Besides the Jurassic World exhibit on display until the end of April, the institute will also host Robot Revolution, an exhibit supported by Google and Boeing, until April 2. You’ll be able to interact with and explore new collections of robots from around the world. On Wednesday, you can head to the Philadelphia Museum of Art not for the art, but for a yoga class from local studio Dhyana Yoga. Classes are at 6 and 7 p.m., but if you come to the museum from 5 to 8:45 p.m., admission is “pay what you wish.”

If you can’t think of anything else to do and still have some time to kill, check out the usual — Independence Hall, LOVE Park and JFK Plaza, or the Reading Terminal Market, which we always recommend.

***

Enjoy your break in the City of Brotherly Love, whether you’re truly from Philadelphia or just right outside.