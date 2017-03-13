Penn State Cancels All Classes On Tuesday

It’s a snow day in Happy Valley!

Due to dangerous weather, all activities and classes are canceled for Tuesday, March 14 at University Park, according to a PSU Alert. This includes all classes and exams from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Penn State said only employees identified as “performing essential services” should report to work as regularly scheduled unless advised otherwise by their supervisor.

With the snowfall of at least eight inches expected to hit Happy Valley starting Monday night, the university decided to cancel all classes for the first time since March 4, 2015.

“With the National Weather Service predicting snowfall totals between 10 inches and 16 inches for the Centre Region and elsewhere, and with snow expected to last into afternoon, the decision to cancel all activities was determined to be in the best safety interest of faculty, staff and students, particularly those who must travel a distance,” Penn State said in a press release.

This is the second time this year at least some classes have been canceled with Penn State delaying the start of activities on February 9 until 10 a.m. The university’s decision also comes after admitting “we missed on this one” about not canceling classes on January 11.