Penn State Men's Lacrosse Is No. 1 In The Nation

Penn State men’s lacrosse matched its best season start in program history (7-0) with last weekend’s win over Harvard, and now it has something to show for it. The Nittany Lions are No. 1 in this week’s Nike/USL Division I Top 20.

Penn State jumped from No. 3 to No. 1. It beats out powerhouses like No. 2 Denver (who it shocked last season), and Big Ten foes No. 4 Maryland and No. 5 Rutgers. Rutgers (6-0), No. 6 Hofstra (5-0), No. 18 Ohio State (7-0), and No. 20 BU. (6-0) are the only other undefeated teams in the rankings.

So far this season, Penn State has remained undefeated against a few tough teams. It took down then-No. 8 Penn and then-undefeated Harvard. It will attempt its best start in season history this weekend at home against Fairfield. Catch the first face off Friday at 4:00 p.m.

 

