Your Best Penn State Snow Day Stories

Happy Valley was lucky enough to experience a rare snow day Tuesday, and plenty of students took advantage of the day off. But this definitely isn’t the first time a major blizzard has hit State College — here’s a few of your best stories from past snow days on campus.

“After finding out that classes were canceled the next day, my friends and I did the responsible thing and drank many mugs of spiked hot chocolate. After this we decided it would be a good idea to use cookie sheets to go sledding next to the BJC and then over by Nittany Apartments. Cookie sheets are far more slippery than we had assumed. I’m pretty sure I gave myself a minor concussion after completely eating it after a “snowboarding” attempt. I have the video of the fall still and it’s hilariously painful to watch.” — Katie Yocum, Current Junior

“It was a half day snow day and I lived with some roommates out at Lions Crossing on Vairo. We really wanted Wings Over (which didn’t deliver to where we lived), so we decided to trek there ourselves. We had gotten about a foot of snow throughout the day and stupidly decided to take our roommate’s little Mazda and got stuck on the way back from getting the wings on South Atherton. We ended up having to push her car up a decent hill for a good 20 feet before utilizing some cat litter she had in her car to finally get some traction. Needless to say, that was the last time we went out for food in the middle of a snowstorm. The wings were worth it though.” — Shelby Nease, Class of 2016

“Spring semester ’96. My friends and I decided to make a big snowball. We rolled [it]from, I believe, West down toward the HUB Lawn. At one point it was too big for our group to push (six to eight of us). Then some big dudes came and helped us get it onto the HUB Lawn, where it stayed so long that people passed it in shorts and t-shirts. I believe someone hollowed out the middle, and I think I saw someone sitting in it.” — Chris Sweitzer, Penn State Alumnus

“We had an old blue couch through which we ran a strap and attached it to a truck. Three of us were on the couch and we took off not entirely sure what was going to happen. We started going down the road and making our way on campus. We turned around at the Life Sciences Building and headed back home. We decided to call it night with couch and put it away so we didn’t test our luck.” — Reuben, Class of 2016

“About a week before the ice day, a pipe burst in the apartment above us and the water leaked into ours causing our ceiling to crack. On the ice day, they decided to fix it. We had a big Russian man come and cut out the part of the ceiling and replace it. The entire time my roommates and I are sitting in the living room, tweeting at each other, laughing. The repairman was blasting Russian music, which grows on you after a while. He was eating an apple and eventually left it on our TV stand. We sat in the living room the entire time for the entertainment. We got lots of work done, laughed a ton and learned that popcorn ceilings comes from a can.” — Katie Ward, Class of 2016