Penn State Offensive Tackle Brendan Brosnan Retires From Football

Penn State’s offensive line suffered a departure on Tuesday as tackle Brendan Brosnan has decided to take a medical retirement from college football, according to Lions247.
Brosnan was listed as the back-up right tackle for the Rose Bowl game against USC, and played eight offensive snaps during the 2016 season. The redshirt junior appeared in eight games during his first active season in 2015.
The former three-star recruit from Park Ridge, IL had battled hip injuries amongst other ailments throughout his time spent playing for the James Franklin’s Nittany Lions. Brosnan joins fellow redshirt junior tackle Noah Beh in leaving the Penn State program, as Beh reportedly is transfering to the University of Delaware.
The Nittany Lions are ready to begin spring practice as Franklin held his first press conference earlier in the day and the countdown to the 2017 Blue-White Game dwindles down to 30 days.
Photo By: Joe Hermitt-The Patriot-News
