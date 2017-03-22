Penn State A Cappella Group Coda Conduct Heads To International Semi-Finals

Much like the movie “Pitch Perfect,” Penn State’s very own Coda Conduct is set to compete in the semifinals of the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella — or the ICCA’s for short.

In a heated competition of harmony as well as song mash-ups, the Coda Conduct must showcase their art of student a cappella among a pool of premier vocal groups to advance on to the finals — where a substantial cash prize of $25,000 and the title of being the No. 1 a cappella group in the nation awaits them.

While relatively new, the Coda Conduct group members are no strangers to the world of music. Founded in 2012, the Coda Conduct has already hosted full-length semester concerts, performed at Homecoming and THON, while conducting a cappella workshops at Neshaminy High School as well as Bucknell University. In 2015, The Coda Conduct placed first in the Mid-Atlantic ICCA Quarterfinal and earned a well deserving spot in the Mid-Atlantic Semi-Finals. Most recently, the group placed first once more in the Central ICCA Quarterfinal and two awards for Best Arrangement and Best Soloist.

We sat down with Ian Wolfe, the president of the Coda Conduct earlier this week to discuss the group’s endeavors. With songs like Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande, Garands by Young the Giant, and Welcome to the Black Parade by My Chemical Romance, the evening proved to have both electrifying performances and tightly knit choreography.

Understandably, Wolfe expects a first place finish at the ICCA’s Semi-Finals – not just for the Coda Conduct but for the Penn State community overall.

“I feel like we have a very solid chance of winning,” Wolfe said. “Despite being a very new group, I believe we truly have that potential to make it to the finals. It’d just be really awesome for the Penn State community as well as for the a cappella community to have a group go to finals because that really says something about what our community has as a whole.”

Fortunately, the Coda Conduct’s performances don’t end with the semi-finals if the group doesn’t win this weekend.

“I can’t exactly speak for everyone here,” Wolfe said. “But for me, a cappella has always felt like home. It’s my livelihood — it’s something that I’m so passionate about and it basically allows me to break out of my comfort zone whenever I want. The people that I’m with are so great that no matter what’s going on in my day, I can always jump in a cappella and forget whatever I’m dealing with.”

Those of you yet to see the Coda Conduct perform, check out a video of their performance at last year’s PSU PAC Spring Showcase: