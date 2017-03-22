Tim Curley Testifies During Day Two Of Spanier Trial

Former athletic director Tim Curley took the stand on Wednesday to testify against former Penn State president Graham Spanier.

The testimony comes a week after Curley and former Penn State vice president Gary Schultz pled guilty to child endangerment charges related to the Sandusky scandal.

According to Penn Live, Curley claimed that Spanier was copied on an email chain regarding the May 1998 child-sex allegation against Jerry Sandusky. The former athletic director said he never directly spoke to Spanier during the investigation, which didn’t result in charges at the time against Sandsuky.

“I’m confident that I didn’t have any conversation with [Spanier] during the 1998 incident,” Curley said, after acknowledging that Spanier would have been informed about an investigation of someone as high-profile as Sandusky.

During questioning, Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte presented Curley with a chain of emails related to the 1998 investigation, including a pair that mentioned Joe Paterno.

In one email to Schultz, Curley wrote “I have touched base with coach. Keep us posted.” In another email, Curley told Schultz that “coach is anxious to hear where it stands.”

In reference to Schultz informing Curley that the 1998 investigation was ending without the filing of any criminal charges against Sandusky, Curley said he copied Spanier on the email and wrote back to Schultz, “I hope it is now behind us.”

Curley also reiterated his guilt and stated that there is an agreement as part of his guilty plea that he would not go prison (at most he would be sentenced to house arrest) if he can provide documentation of certain health problems. However, the judge noted that there is no limit on the amount of jail time he could impose under the plea deal.

In Mike McQueary’s testimony yesterday, the former graduate assistant referred to the 2001 incident where he saw Sandusky molesting a boy in the Lasch Building showers. He said Curley called him into a meeting with Schultz to discuss what he had seen, according to Penn Live.

When asked by Chief Deputy Attorney General Laura Ditka if he made it clear the incident he saw in the Lasch showers was sexual, McQueary replied that he told Curley and Schultz, “without a doubt.”

McQueary also claimed that he never had spoken to Spanier about the shower incident and no one told him to “keep his mouth shut.”