White Supremacist Group Identity Evropa Has Been Posting Flyers All Over Campus

When most of the Allen Street Gate protests against the Trump administration have died down, a national campaign to promote European identity has come to Penn State. The organization, Identity Evropa, is described as a generation of awakened Europeans who have discovered that they are part of a great people, history, and civilization.

At approximately midnight Thursday morning, members of Identity Evropa posted flyers on lampposts and in various buildings on campus promoting their agenda. The posts featured pictures of marble statues with the text “Let’s Become Great Again,” “Our Destiny is Ours,” and “Our future belongs to us.” The Identity Evropa twitter account tweeted out photos of the flyers around campus with the hashtag #ProjectSiege.

While the organization doesn’t have any common symbols of white supremacy such as the Nazi swastika and doesn’t include any mention of the Ku Klux Klan, the agenda is clearly in line with a white supremacist one. The organization’s website claims that they reject the idea that their European identity are “mere abstractions to be deconstructed” and even include a video describing who they are narrated by famed white supremacist Richard Spencer.

The #ProjectSeige activists who claim to engage in a “long-term cultural war of attrition against academia’s Cultural Marxist narrative that is maintained and propagated into society” have launched their campaign at more than two dozen colleges and universities across the country including Ohio State University, Arizona State University, UCLA, and Indiana University. Following the organization’s poster campaign at Indiana University at Bloomington, Executive Vice President and Provost Lauren Robel stating that they reject the “cowardice and ugliness that this group’s action represents” and even notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

We reached out to Penn State and Identity Evropa and will update this article if statements are provided.