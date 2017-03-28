A Look Back At Some Of The Most Commanding Victories In Penn State History

Coming off of the Penn State men’s hockey team’s run to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament that included an eye-popping 10-3 result against No. 2 Union in the opening round, we decided to take a look back on a history of the most meaningful and memorable blowouts in Penn State sports history. Here’s what we came up with:

Football

1991: No. 5 Penn State 81, Cincinnati 0

The Nittany Lions entered their second week matchup with the Bearcats hoping to build off of the momentum gained by defeating No. 8 Georgia Tech in the Kickoff Classic at the Meadowlands one week prior.

The Nittany Lions ran for 484 yards and had 706 yards of total offense — all while holding Cincinnati to just 68 passing yards. Though Cincinnati finished the season 4-7, the team was a competitive bunch that fought in every game. Penn State didn’t hang up 80-plus points on some Division III team — it absolutely dismantled a very solid program.

This kickstarted a memorable season for the Blue and White as star signal-caller Tony Sacca took Penn State to the Fiesta Bowl where the Nittany Lions knocked off No. 10 Tennessee to finish the year as the nation’s third-best team at 11-2.

1994: No. 1 Penn State 63, No. 21 Ohio State 14

The well-oiled Nittany Lion offensive machine led by future NFL first-rounders like quarterback Kerry Collins and running back Ki-Jana Carter had a scary balance to their prolific performance against the Buckeyes back in 1994. The unit racked up 286 yards of offense — never looking back after jumping out to a commanding lead. Penn State’s lead was 35-0 going into the half at Beaver Stadium and the defense conceded just 214 yards to Ohio State on the night.

Men’s Basketball

2012: Penn State 65, Purdue 45

Pat Chambers’ first Big Ten conference win came in stylish fashion as the Nittany Lions stifled a stunned Boilermaker team in the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State legend Tim Frazier poured in 15 points and nine assists, while junior Billy Oliver stepped up with a career-high 21 points on 7-11 shooting from three-point range. His seven from beyond the arc tied for the second-most made attempts in school history.

Purdue, despite being led by senior Robbie Hummel (who finally graduated after what seemed to be seven seasons), shot just 32 percent for the game and 6-23 from deep.

Men’s Hockey

2017: NCAA Region Semifinal – No. 3 Penn State 10, No. 2 Union 3

The first NCAA tournament game for the Nittany Lions following their dramatic climb to the top of the Big Ten went better than anybody could’ve imagined. Penn State battered 2014 Frozen Four champion Union with a double-digit goal performance.

Led by forwards Chase Berger and Nate Sucese with two goals each, eight different Penn State skaters scored as Guy Gadowsky’s squad put away the final seven goals of the contest. Not a bad first impression, if you ask us.

Wrestling

2017: NCAA Championships – Penn State scores 146.5, 36.5 more than runner-up Ohio State

With five individual champions – Zain Retherford (149 lbs), Jason Nolf (157 lbs), Vincenzo Joseph (165 lbs), Mark Hall (174 lbs), and Bo Nickal (184 lbs) – Penn State recorded the largest team total in program history and had the largest margin of victory of the school’s seven titles at the NCAA Championships. It was the largest win by any team since Iowa in 2010 and further cemented Cael Sanderson’s case as the best coach in the business.