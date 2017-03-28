Penn State Hockey Defenseman Vince Pedrie Signs With New York Rangers

Following an incredible season that resulted in First-Team All-Big Ten honors, Penn State hockey sophomore defenseman Vince Pedrie will forgo his last two years of college eligibility to sign with the New York Rangers. Pedrie announced his decision via Instagram (what a time to be alive, right?) Monday night:

Pedrie, a blue-liner with an offensive flair, led all Big Ten defensemen in goals this season. His 30 points in 39 games played were good for the all-time Penn State defenseman record. He personified the season that changed Penn State hockey — his skilled brand of defense complemented the trademark Nittany Lion offense.

The details of the contract haven’t been revealed yet, but we’re assuming Pedrie will be at tomorrow’s media availability or news will surface sooner. We’ll update when it does. There are currently eight defensemen already on the Rangers’ roster, so it’s likely he’ll join their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolfpack, unless there’s an injury. Congrats, Vince — your hand in Hockey Valley’s rise to national prominence cannot be understated.