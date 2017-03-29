Christian Hackenberg Part Of New York Jets’ Open QB Competition

NY Jets head coach Todd Bowles confirmed yesterday that former second round pick Christian Hackenberg will be given the chance to compete for the starting quarterback job this preseason after sitting out his rookie year in what could be deemed as something of a “redshirt” year.

Hackenberg was a polarizing prospect after coming out of Penn State following his junior campaign given his up and down performance but sky-high potential. Hackenberg spent his rookie campaign watching and learning form the sidelines behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and Bryce Petty. Hackenberg received mixed reviews — and earned a particularly scathing critique from a Jets coach who remained anonymous who said Hackenberg “couldn’t hit the ocean.”

With no clear-cut answer under center, Bowles is giving his second-year man a shot alongside journeyman Josh McCown and Bryce Petty. “You hope Hack gets better and is going to come back with a new attitude,” Bowles said via the New York Post. “You want him to play better right from that standpoint. It’s not going to stop us from drafting a quarterback. Hack’s not afraid of competition, and nobody else on the roster needs to be afraid of competition. If you are, you’re in the wrong business.”

That wasn’t to say New York would actually invest in another quarterback — but in such a transient league where winning sooner rather than later is valued, it can’t be ruled out.

Happy Valley will be rooting for Hackenberg this preseason in hopes that fans can see him take some snaps come the regular season.