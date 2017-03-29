How To Give Back In State College Before The Semester Ends

Spring semester will soon come to a close, but there’s still plenty of time to get involved in philanthropy and community service events in the State College Community. Here’s just a few events to look forward to during the final month of school.

Relay For Life

Relay for Life is one of the country’s largest philanthropies, and Penn State hosts its own Relay right here on campus each year. Relay For Life 2017 will be held from noon April 8 to noon April 9. Students are encouraged to create a fundraising team with an organization or group of friends, and all money raised goes to the American Cancer Society. The event will be packed with live performances, games, and other activities. For more information on how to get involved, check out the event’s official website.

Sisters On The Runway Annual Fashion Show

Sisters on the Runway at Penn State will host its third annual fashion show this spring benefiting the Centre County Women’s Resource Center. The show will take place April 25 at 7 p.m. in Alumni Hall at the HUB. Those who attend can watch performances from various student groups and will have the opportunity to participate in a raffle. For more updates on the event and to learn how you can donate, take a look at SOTR’s Facebook page.

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

Men Against Violence and Sisters on the Runway will host Walk a Mile in her Shoes, also benefiting the Centre County Women’s Center. The men’s walk will take place April 14 and will begin at 204 Boucke Building at 2:30 p.m. For more information on how to participate, visit the event’s EventBrite page here.

Penn State Homecoming Day Of Service

Penn State Homecoming will host its annual Day of Service event on April 2. Volunteers will participate in a variety of service-oriented events around campus like recycling and visiting nursing homes. To learn more about how to get involved or participate as an organization, check out the Penn State Homecoming calendar of events.