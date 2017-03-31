Channel Your Inner Ash Ketchum At The Penn State Pokémon Challenge

You don’t have to travel across the land or search far and wide anymore — you can now battle your own Pokémon right here on campus.

The Penn State Pokémon Society will host a free two-day Pokémon Challenge for trainers and gym leaders in Happy Valley Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The competition begins Saturday at 9 a.m. in 106 Boucke Building.

According to the PSPS’s website, the Penn State Pokémon Challenge is meant to “mirror the mechanics of the Pokémon games.” The competition revolves around 10 gyms stationed around campus. On Saturday, challengers have from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to battle gym leaders, earn badges, and complete “side quests.”

Any challenger who obtains eight badges or more is eligible to return on Sunday and battle the Elite 4. A challenger must defeat all members of the Elite 4 in a row to move on to a battle with the Champion. Any trainer who can beat the the Champion will be crowned as as the new Pokémon Challenge Champion and can play as so at the following semester’s event. You can find all the official rules and information about the event here.

Pokémon Challenge Head Victoria Jones said this semester’s challenge will be different than past challenges because of the emergence of new games, Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon.

“…The new generation of games…put a spin on the traditional gym format, and we’ve attempted to do so as well,” Jones said. “The new games take place on the islands of Alola, a region similar to Hawaii. Instead of a gym challenge, they have the ‘island challenge,’ a kind of right of passage where individuals complete trials and face the kahunas of each island.”

Even though the format of the challenge is completely unprecedented this semester, Jones is just as excited for the competition as ever. Players of all levels are welcome to come and join in the fun.

“I enjoy hosting the event because it really brings the games to life in a way that both competitive and more casual players can enjoy,” she said. “Myself, the other officers, and our adviser, Dr. Sheryl Dykstra, have put in an incredible amount of work to make this event possible, and we know that everyone who challenges will have a great time!”