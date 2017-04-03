Teniya Page Becomes Second Lady Lion Sophomore Ever To Earn WBCA All-American Honors

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association named Teniya Page an All-American honorable mention, making her only the second Penn State women’s basketball sophomore to garner the honor (Kelly Mazzante was first in 2002) after a stellar second season with the Lady Lions.

The guard out of Chicago started in all but one game during the 2016-17 season, averaging a team-high 19.9 points per game — good for 21st in the nation. She also reached the 1,000-point mark in a 35-point effort in the Big Ten tournament against Minnesota — only the fourth Lady Lion ever to hit 1,000 points before the end of sophomore year.

“Nothing surprises me with Teniya,” Penn State coach Coquese Washington said earlier this season. “She’s a competitor and she likes to win. She has taken the responsibility on her shoulders of leading this team. She comes into every game and she understands that she has to set the bar high for herself and for her teammates.”

She was also named as a consensus pick to the All-Big Ten first team earlier this season and won Big Ten Player of the Week three times.

Page is the first All-American since Maggie Lucas took honorable mentions during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

She is also just the ninth Lady Lion in the program’s 53-year history to earn the selection.