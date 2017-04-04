Cael Sanderson Named Coach Of The Year As Penn State Sweeps InterMat Awards

Wrestling’s premier news outlet InterMat named Penn State’s Cael Sanderson Coach of the Year after he took the Nittany Lions to their sixth title in seven seasons.

Sanderson’s team once again went undefeated in the 2016-17 dual season — going 14-0 to improve Penn State’s winning streak to 31 duals. After getting upset at the Big Ten Championships, the Nittany Lions put up one of the most dominant national title performances in the sport’s history without wrestlers competing in two weight classes.

This is the fourth time in the legend’s career that he earned the InterMat honor — taking it in 2012 and 2016 with Penn State as well as in 2007 while coaching Iowa State.

Sanderson wasn’t the only Penn Stater recognized by InterMat in the last week.

Hodge Trophy winner Zain Retherford added to his accolades with his second-straight InterMat Wrestler of the Year award.

Another one of Penn State’s five individual national champions helped the Nittany Lions sweep the InterMat awards as Mark Hall earned Freshman of the Year honors.