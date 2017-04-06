Penn State Cornerback John Reid Suffers Knee Injury In Practice

Penn State’s defense took a hit after news broke that starting cornerback John Reid, who’s been one of the unit’s steadiest players, suffered a knee injury that puts his 2017 campaign in jeopardy. The news was first reported by Sean Fitz of Lions247.

Reid posted 36 tackles, a fumble recovery, and an interception in 2016 while serving as one of the team’s revolving door of punt returners. He does have a redshirt available to use after immediately contributing during his first two years on campus.

The news likely means rising senior Christian Campbell could emerge as the starter in Reid’s place. A host of players — including returning contributor Amani Oruwariye — are expected to compete for time at either the CB2 role or the nickel spot. True freshman Lamont Wade, who many expect to contribute in a number of capacities in 2017, could be a candidate for one of these spots; the early-enrollee has experienced a head-turning spring practice thus far and features a nose for the ball.

It’s unclear if Reid will miss the entire 2017 campaign, but the news doesn’t sound promising.