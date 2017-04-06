You are at:»»»Penn State Lacrosse Goalie Colby Kneese Named National Player Of The Week

Penn State Lacrosse Goalie Colby Kneese Named National Player Of The Week

0
By on Athletics, News

Freshman goalie Colby Kneese was named National Player of the Week by Inside Lacrosse after his impressive performance in Penn State’s huge victory over No. 5 Ohio State. Kneese also won the Big Ten Specialist of the Week and Co-Freshman of the Week honors for his standout performance against the Buckeyes, and is the second Nittany Lion to win National Player of the Week after sophomore Grant Ament won it on February 22.

The Dallas, TX native made 13 saves on 17 shots (.765 save percentage) against Ohio State this past Sunday, anchoring the Nittany Lions’ defense and stifling the Buckeyes’ potent attack. The four goals he did allow are a season-low, and the lowest Penn State has given up since they defeated Towson 8-1 in 2014. His .765 save percentage is the highest in Big Ten play in Penn State history. Kneese has started each of the 10 games for Penn State this season, winning all of them and recording a .536 save percentage in the process.

No. 1 Penn State (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is back in action with another top-10 matchup when it travels to College Park to face off against No. 6 Maryland (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m.

Photo By: Penn State men's lacrosse
