Terrence Samuel Transfers To South Florida

Former Penn State men’s basketball guard is becoming a South Florida Bull, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. He’ll be immediately eligible as a grad student for Brian Gregory in his first year coaching the AAC school after it went 7-23 during the 2016-17 slate.

Penn State grad transfer Terrence Samuel tells me that he has committed to South Florida. Immediately eligible for next season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 11, 2017

The Nittany Lions granted Samuel a release from his scholarship in the middle of March — one of three players to leave the program after the season along with Isaiah Washington and Payton Banks.

Samuel, who only played one season with Pat Chambers’ team after transferring from UConn, averaged 16.7 minutes and 3.9 points per game in his 28 appearances during the season. His play time took a noticeable dip down the stretch.

Now down two guards and a small forward, Penn State has three open scholarships to possibly grab a transfer of its own with the backcourt becoming increasingly thin.