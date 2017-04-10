You are at:»»»Terrence Samuel Transfers To South Florida

Terrence Samuel Transfers To South Florida

0
By on Athletics, News

Former Penn State men’s basketball guard is becoming a South Florida Bull, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. He’ll be immediately eligible as a grad student for Brian Gregory in his first year coaching the AAC school after it went 7-23 during the 2016-17 slate.

The Nittany Lions granted Samuel a release from his scholarship in the middle of March — one of three players to leave the program after the season along with Isaiah Washington and Payton Banks.

Samuel, who only played one season with Pat Chambers’ team after transferring from UConn, averaged 16.7 minutes and 3.9 points per game in his 28 appearances during the season. His play time took a noticeable dip down the stretch.

Now down two guards and a small forward, Penn State has three open scholarships to possibly grab a transfer of its own with the backcourt becoming increasingly thin.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
Share.

About Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a sophomore majoring in PR and the associate content editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide) and email him at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.