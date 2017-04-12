IFC Cancels All Socials For Two Weeks

The chapter presidents of Penn State’s Interfraternity Council determined last night that all IFC socials both this weekend and next are canceled. This decision comes two days after Penn State administrators announced that nine of the 82 Greek organizations violated the new regulations set in place last month.

“It was the decision of the Interfraternity Council chapter presidents that all social events will be canceled for the next two weekends,” IFC VP for Communications Michael Cavallaro said in an email. “Our chapters plan to use this time to continue their philanthropic efforts, to reflect on the values of the Greek community, and to consider any necessary changes that need to be made.”

In February, Penn State said that all Greek socials must be alcohol-free through the remainder of the semester and in the future socials may only serve beer and wine to attendees of legal age. Administrators held true to their promise to complete “compliance checks,” and as President Barron wrote in his op-ed earlier this week, they noted violations or behavior to avoid receiving violations, such as serving liquor upstairs.

“The drinking was excessive and was not restricted to beer and wine,” President Barron wrote on his blog. “There was no third-party licensed server. The party was open to anyone and people with no formal association roamed freely in and out with access to handles of liquor. Those roaming in and out included some who were underage.”

President Barron also wrote that he predicts an end to Greek life at Penn State if similar situations continue. Though the IFC didn’t specify why its presidents voted to cancel socials this and next weekend, it is likely that the information about the violation of the new regulations had some impact on that decision.