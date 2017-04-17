Autograph Session Times Highlight General Schedule Of Events For Blue-White Weekend

Everyone’s favorite lead-up to the Blue-White Game puts fans close to their favorite players. The autograph session inside Beaver Stadium is one of the highlights of fun weekend; the event will be held from 12:15 p.m.-1:05 p.m. on Saturday ahead of the Blue-White game.

The session allows fans young and old to meet the team and get some memorable signatures. Fans will be permitted one item each, with posters available at the door to collect autographs. More specific details of the event will be provided via social media this week.

Following the autograph session, gates A, B, C, and E will open for fans to enter at 1:30 p.m. before the game at 3 p.m. Fan Fest will kick off the day’s more fan-oriented segment that also features a live performance by My Hero Zero at 11 a.m., with food vendors scattered around the Curtin Road location.

Check up on storylines heading into the Blue-White game as the Nittany Lions finish up their spring practice before the summer period begins. More information on the general schedule of events can be found here.