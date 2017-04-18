Parking Details Announced For Blue-White Weekend

Penn State takes on Penn State in the annual Blue-White Game this Saturday at 3 p.m. But as it does every football Saturday, the party in the tailgate lots will begin much earlier.

The Overnight RV lot will be the first to open at 8 a.m. this Friday, with the price of $60 (cash only) for the duration of the weekend. The overnight RV lot will be the only lot RVs are allowed to park this weekend. The cost for buses will also be $60 (cash only) and passes are available at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The other gameday lots will open at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, but fans beware — Penn State will charge for Blue-White Game parking for the first time ever. Gameday parking permits for cars are $20 (also cash only) and fans will be directed to the outer Beaver Stadium lots.

Season ticket and season parking pass holders from 2016 are in luck, though. Parking is free with the Blue-White parking permit holders received with their 2016 season tickets. No new parking permits will be issued for lost permits. Season ticket holders can park in Beaver Stadium preferred lots or in the overnight RV lot.

Fans can purchase parking permits ahead of time for $20 in person at the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office until 6 p.m. Friday. Fans who pick up their permits in advance will be directed to the lots closer to the stadium, while fans purchasing permits on game day will be parked in lots farther away.