Lamar Stevens’ Purdue Posterization Up For Hoops Manifesto’s College Dunk Of The Year

Penn State men’s basketball had its fair share of ups and downs during the 2016-17 season. But, the play of its sterling crop of freshmen bodes well for the future of the program. One of the team’s brightest stars — Lamar Stevens — turned in a quality rookie campaign, but one play stood out among the rest. It may just earn him some hardware in the process.

Stevens, who logged 12.7 ppg and 5.5 rpg this season, is up for the Hoops Manifesto’s 2016-17 College Dunk of the Year after what he did to potential NBA lottery pick Caleb Swanigan toward the end of the season. Swanigan, the Big Ten Player of the Year, is as good as they come, but Stevens took a page from the book of Kendrick Lamar in eloquently providing the Purdue star a dose of humility at the rim.

Take a look for yourself:

“Sit down. Be humble”

Aside this ridiculous display of athleticism, Stevens gives fans plenty to be excited about for next season. The swingman grew more comfortable with his shot from the floor — something he made evident as he began taking and making more shots down the stretch.

With a season of work under his belt, there’s no telling the type of high-flying dunks Stevens might turn in as he attempts to lead this young team to an NCAA Tournament berth.