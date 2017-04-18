Michigan Announced As Penn State’s White Out Opponent

For the third time in five seasons, the Michigan Wolverines will be subjected to White Out conditions when they enter Beaver Stadium. Penn State football’s October 21 date with Michigan will be the team’s annual White Out game.

Michigan-Penn State has offered fans a number of classic memories over the years; the Nittany Lions are 1-1 over the past two meetings with Michigan as their White Out opponent. November 21 was the last time Penn State faced the Wolverines in the White Out game.

The fondest memory of them all dates back to October 12, 2013, when the Nittany Lions upset the favored Wolverines 43-40 in four overtimes. Wide receiver Allen Robinson’s breathtaking catch over Michigan cornerback Channing Stribling with 15 seconds to play in regulation set up then-freshman quarterback Christian Hackenberg for the overtime-forcing touchdown on a goal-line sneak.

The Nittany Lions lost to Michigan last season at the Big House 49-10 and will be seeking revenge when the Wolverines head to State College.