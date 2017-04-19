Penn State Women’s Hockey Coach Josh Brandwene Announces Retirement

A year after being accused of emotional abuse by former players, Penn State women’s hockey coach Josh Brandwene retired Tuesday, according to a release from Penn State Athletics.

The fifth-year head coach cited spending more time with his family as the reason for leaving the program.

“Since I started in this position at Penn State, my wife’s career has grown and shifted, and we now navigate two careers with high travel demands during the academic year,” Brandwene said. “I’ve been blessed to have Leona’s unwavering support for my coaching career for 25 years. It’s my turn to make a change that will support her career and move into a role that enables me to spend more time with our daughter, Sophie.”

Last March, The Daily Collegian released an investigative report where five former players spoke on record about the alleged mental and emotional abuse. The players, who also reported the allegations to Penn State Athletics in 2014, were cut from the team in April of that year.

Brandwene was the first coach in program history. In his time with the Nittany Lions, he compiled a 49-111-20 record with just one winning season. He coached his last game on January 14 before taking a family medical leave of absence.

“I am very appreciative of Josh’s contributions and his efforts in getting the program started,” athletic director Sandy Barbour said. “I am grateful for his commitment to comprehensive excellence in all aspects of the program, including strong academic achievement and community engagement. We thank Josh for his service to Penn State and wish him the best with his future endeavors.”

Dean Jackson served as interim head coach through the final month of the season. He is still placed in that role, but Barbour announced that a national search for the next head coach has started.