Incoming Penn State Hockey Freshman Evan Barratt Drafted No. 90 By Chicago Blackhawks

Incoming Penn State men’s hockey freshman Evan Barratt became the seventh prospect in program history to be selected in the NHL entry draft. The Chicago Blackhawks took the center from Morrisville, Pa., in the third round (No. 90 overall) Saturday morning.



Several different scouting bureaus and websites projected where Barratt would go leading up to the draft, with his rankings ranging from No. 48 to No. 105. Sure enough, he fell into that range. Last season, Barratt scored 45 points (15 goals) in 52 games as an alternate captain with the U.S. National Development Team. He also helped lead the United States to gold in the under-18 World Junior Championships this past April, scoring six points in seven games.

Barratt was the fourth Blackhawks pick of the draft, joining Henri Jokiharju, Ian Mitchell, and Andrei Altybarmakyan. Rising sophomore Penn State winger Denis Smirnov is still on the board, as is Finnish forward Aarne Talvitie, who will join the Nittany Lions at the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Last year, Nikita Pavlychev and Brett Murray were selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres, respectively.