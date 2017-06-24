You are at:»»»Incoming Penn State Hockey Freshman Evan Barratt Drafted No. 90 By Chicago Blackhawks

Incoming Penn State Hockey Freshman Evan Barratt Drafted No. 90 By Chicago Blackhawks

0
By on Athletics

Incoming Penn State men’s hockey freshman Evan Barratt became the seventh prospect in program history to be selected in the NHL entry draft. The Chicago Blackhawks took the center from Morrisville, Pa., in the third round (No. 90 overall) Saturday morning.

Several different scouting bureaus and websites projected where Barratt would go leading up to the draft, with his rankings ranging from No. 48 to No. 105. Sure enough, he fell into that range. Last season, Barratt scored 45 points (15 goals) in 52 games as an alternate captain with the U.S. National Development Team. He also helped lead the United States to gold in the under-18 World Junior Championships this past April, scoring six points in seven games.

Barratt was the fourth Blackhawks pick of the draft, joining Henri Jokiharju, Ian Mitchell, and Andrei Altybarmakyan. Rising sophomore Penn State winger Denis Smirnov is still on the board, as is Finnish forward Aarne Talvitie, who will join the Nittany Lions at the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Last year, Nikita Pavlychev and Brett Murray were selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres, respectively.

Photo By: Penn State Men's Hockey Twitter
Share.

About Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a staff writer for Onward State who is a freshman majoring in journalism. He has two siblings: an older sister, Emma, who is a sophomore at the University of Georgia, and a twin brother, Billy, who will attend the University of Tennessee-Knoxville next year. Born and raised in New Jersey, Mikey is a huge fan of the New Jersey Devils and (unfortunately) the New York Jets. He loves to watch sports, talk & write about sports, spend time with his friends & family, and binge-watch "The Office". If there isn't enough hockey content in your social media feeds already, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino, on Instagram @mikey.mandarino, and contact him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.