Sue Paterno Responds To NCAA’s Assertions After Paternos Dropped Lawsuit

Following Friday’s announcement that the Paterno family dropped its lawsuit against the NCAA over its use of the Freeh report, both Sue Paterno and the NCAA expressed thoughts on the matter.

Paterno explained that the family had achieved all it needed to — helping to reverse the NCAA’s sanctions against Penn State and bring Joe Paterno back his wins that made him the all-time winningest coach in Division I college football.

“Our goal has always been to uncover and make transparent the full truth. We have done all we can in this litigation to achieve that end and the furtherance of it beyond this point will not yield anything new, which is why I have decided to end my litigation with the NCAA,” Sue Paterno said in the statement.

The NCAA, however, had a different theory for why the Paternos were not moving forward with the lawsuit.

“Its decision today, after years of investigation and discovery, to abandon its lawsuit rather than subject those facts to courtroom examination is telling,” NCAA chief legal officer Donald Remy said in a statement. ” We believe that the powerful record developed during discovery overwhelmingly confirmed what the NCAA has believed all along: the NCAA acted reasonably in adopting the conclusions of an eight-month investigation by Louis Freeh.”

Sue Paterno responded to the NCAA’s claims on Saturday, saying “The NCAA’s implication that the litigation was ceased out of a fear of discovery being revealed is absurd on its face. At every stage of this litigation we have sought to make a complete record available. As recently as three weeks ago, the NCAA successfully kept the evidence in this matter under seal.”

Because of the crucial evidence under seal, Paterno did not believe more information could surface. She also cited the “financial burden” of funding this case as another reason for dropping the lawsuit.

You can read Sue Paterno’s full statement below: