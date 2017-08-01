ESPN Ranks Saquon Barkley Fourth-Best Player In College Football

As training camps across the country get underway this week, the hype and anticipation for the coming college football season continues to grow.

Experts and analysts from major networks have made playoff predictions, while the top players in the nation have been named to preseason watch lists.

Penn State star running back Saquon Barkley has been featured on a plethora of these lists, including the Maxwell, Doak Walker, and Walter Camp. The junior also earned preseason Big Ten honors alongside quarterback Trace McSorley and eight other players from the conference.

On Tuesday, Barkley was named to another prestigious list, this time checking in at No. 4 on ESPN’s ranking of the best players in all of college football. Barkley is the only Big Ten player to make the top five and is the highest-ranked running back, slightly edging out LSU’s Derrius Guice.

Here are the top 5 college football players going into the 2017 season according to our experts. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/b0aMPwMB7K — ESPN (@espn) August 1, 2017

Accompanying Barkley and Guice in this select group are Florida State safety Derwin James, USC quarterback Darnold, and Oklahoma signal caller Baker Mayfield, all of whom are expected to make noise in this season’s Heisman race.