Class Of 2020 Prospect Ryan Kirwan Commits To Penn State Hockey

By on Athletics

Penn State men’s hockey added another piece to its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday thanks to Ryan Kirwan’s verbal commitment.

Kirwan, 15, won’t join Guy Gadowsky’s program until the 2020-21 season. He played for the USHL’s Syracuse Nationals U-14 team last season. Kirwan scored four goals and added four assists in the World Selects Invitational with the Oshawa Generals U-15 squad earlier this year.

He’s the fifth recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2020, joining defensemen Jarod Crespo and Simon Mack, forward Tyler Paquette, and goaltender Christian Sbaraglia.

The forward possesses natural scoring ability and doesn’t mind doing the dirty work out on the ice. He also has plenty of size, checking in at 6-foot-1 with ample time to bulk up his 154-pound frame before making his Penn State debut in three years.

Photo By: Chris Sponagle
About Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. Unfortunately, Mikey roots for the New York Jets and the New York Mets, but he is also a huge fan of the New Jersey Devils. He loves to watch sports, talk & write about sports, and spend time with his friends & family. If there isn't enough hockey content in your social media feeds already, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino, and on Instagram @mikey.mandarino. You can also contact him via email at [email protected]

