Class Of 2020 Prospect Ryan Kirwan Commits To Penn State Hockey

Penn State men’s hockey added another piece to its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday thanks to Ryan Kirwan’s verbal commitment.

Proud to announce my commitment to play D1 college hockey at Penn State University. Thank you to all who have supported me along the way! — Ryan Kirwan (@ryan44kirwan) August 2, 2017

Kirwan, 15, won’t join Guy Gadowsky’s program until the 2020-21 season. He played for the USHL’s Syracuse Nationals U-14 team last season. Kirwan scored four goals and added four assists in the World Selects Invitational with the Oshawa Generals U-15 squad earlier this year.

He’s the fifth recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2020, joining defensemen Jarod Crespo and Simon Mack, forward Tyler Paquette, and goaltender Christian Sbaraglia.

The forward possesses natural scoring ability and doesn’t mind doing the dirty work out on the ice. He also has plenty of size, checking in at 6-foot-1 with ample time to bulk up his 154-pound frame before making his Penn State debut in three years.