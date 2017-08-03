Teniya Page Suffers Ankle Injury At National Team Training Camp

Star Lady Lions guard Teniya Page fractured and dislocated her right ankle during USA Basketball’s U23 National Team training camp on Thursday.

Penn State’s leading scorer each of the past two years left the Colorado Springs practice facility in an ambulance, according to AP basketball writer Doug Feinberg.

Page was training with 35 other stars of the women’s college game, including Big Ten Player of the Year Kelsey Mitchell and first team All-Americans A’ja Wilson, Katie Lou Samuelson, and Napheesa Collier. Legendary coach Geno Auriemma was also in attendance on a staff that would select several of the players to a final roster for the Four Nations Tournament in Japan later this month.

“Earlier today we were made aware of Teniya’s injury, suffered while participating in the U23 USA Basketball Trials in Colorado Springs, Colorado,” Lady Lions head coach Coquese Washington said in a statement. “The statement issued by USA Basketball is the most up-to-date information we have on her injury at this time. Penn State Athletics and our medical team are ready to support Teniya through her diagnosis, treatment and rehab, and we are confident she will make a full recovery.”

It isn’t immediately clear how much time she’ll miss, but if she is sidelined for an extended amount of time, it would be a significant loss for Penn State.

Down three graduated seniors and a pair of transfers, all of who started during some portion of last season, Page was just one of three returning players that averaged more than 10 minutes per game across the 32-game season.

She earned All-American and All-Big Ten honors after averaging 34.9 minutes, 19.9 points, and 3.5 assists during the 2016-17 slate.