Penn State Wrestling Blocks Nick Suriano’s Transfer To Rutgers

Nick Suriano, who burst on to the Penn State wrestling scene as a freshman at 125 pounds with a peak ranking of No. 2 in the InterMat national polls, reportedly planned on transferring to Rutgers this summer.

According to NJ.com reporter Ryan Dunleavy, the Nittany Lions are putting a halt to the Scarlet Knights’ plans of making the national title contender immediately eligible for the upcoming season.

The Big Ten would have to accept Suriano’s waiver request in order for him to compete this season at another school in the conference and not lose a year of eligibility. According to the NJ.com source, Penn State will not sign off on the in-conference transfer request, even though Suriano received a transfer release for schools out of conference.

After a smooth start to his freshman season, Suriano dropped his first bout to Iowa’s Thomas Gilman, the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the weight class.

Suriano figured to have his rematch with Gilman at the Big Ten and NCAA Championships, but an injury he suffered during the NWCA Dual Championships forced him to forfeit out of both tournaments.

This summer, FloWrestling reported that Suriano was training with the Scarlet Knight Wrestling Club and wasn’t taking classes at Penn State anymore.