Penn State Wrestling Releases Statement, Suriano Still Not Immediately Eligible Upon Transfer To Rutgers

The Nick Suriano saga continued Tuesday — beginning with the inevitable and later confirming much of what we already knew.

Penn State wrestling removed the 125-pound national title contender from its roster before clarifying the matter with a statement.

“Nick Suriano recently requested a release so that he could transfer to Rutgers. We granted this release,” the statement from Penn State reads.

It was previously reported that Suriano had already received his transfer release from the Nittany Lions, but would not be allowed to compete immediately at any school in the conference, per Big Ten rules.

Penn State backed up the rule in its statement.

“Subject to Big Ten policy, any intra-conference transfer is required to sit for one year before they are again eligible to participate. Nick is open to transfer to Rutgers and will be subject to that school’s policies (conference or otherwise) on transfer and eligibility status. We support and work within the Big Ten policy.”

Per yesterday’s reports, Nick Suriano plans on filing a waiver request so that he could compete for Rutgers during the 2017-18 season.

Penn State, the winners of six of the last seven national titles, lost Suriano for both the Big Ten and NCAA Championships after he suffered an ankle injury in the NWCA Dual Championships.

Suriano went into the postseason seeded No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 3 at the NCAA’s before being forced to drop out with the injury.