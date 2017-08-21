Involvement Fair Returns To The HUB Lawn Wednesday

The fall Involvement Fair will return to the HUB lawn again this year, set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 23. You won’t want to miss this opportunity to stroll through booths set up by Penn State’s various clubs and organizations with more information on who they are and what they do.

Joining a club at Penn State is unequivocally the best way to meet new people. After all, you might even meet your lifelong best friend sitting next to her at a meeting for the Student Farm Club or a THON special interest organization.

When you find an organization you enjoy, at the very least you’ll meet some people with common interests and if you’re lucky you’ll make connections that last well beyond your four years at Penn State. If you’re still skeptical, we even have some tips on how to make the most of the Involvement Fair.

No matter where your interests lie, Penn State has a club where you’ll feel right at home. Or you can start your own! The opportunities are endless, so don’t hesitate to sign up for a few email listservs — even if you don’t think you’ll end up joining the organization.

If the weather isn’t exactly HUB Lawn-worthy, rain dates for the Involvement Fair are August 24 and August 28.