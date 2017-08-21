Penn State Basketball Student Tickets On Sale Tuesday

Student season tickets for the 2017-18 Penn State men’s basketball slate go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The tickets cost $35 and include 13 of the 18 games on the slate for the Nittany Lions. Games during the Thanksgiving and winter breaks (Oral Roberts, Binghamton, Rider, Coppin State, and Northwestern) are not included.

You can purchase tickets here by logging in to your Student AccountManager. Like football student tickets, the tickets will be placed on your Student ID card.

The deadline to buy student season tickets is October 31. Penn State opens its season at the Bryce Jordan Center November 10 against Campbell.

The basketball student section, Legion of Blue, will host its general body meeting on August 31 at 7 p.m. in 102 Forum.