Amazon Pickup Center On Allen St. Providing Convenience For Online Shoppers

The recently opened Amazon Pickup Center on Allen Street in downtown State College is easing the process of online shopping for many Penn State students.

Since Amazon offers six months of Amazon Prime to all college students for free, folks who sign up for Prime are eligible for free two-day shipping to their home, but also to any Amazon Prime pickup center near their location. When checking out, users can select their Prime pickup location instead of the normal shipping methods:

Selecting the pickup option replaces your saved address with the pickup center’s address, and many students are using this new option to get pick up their books and whatever else they may order to get their dorms and apartments set for the semester. Yannick Cambry, an employee at the newly opened center, said he’s had his hands full with customers since the start of this semester.

“It’s been really busy here,” Cambry said. “Right now, we have 350 packages stowed and ready for pickup, and we’re expecting about 370 more today.”

The process of picking up a package at this center is relatively simple and convenient for customers. When your package arrives at the pickup center, Amazon sends an email providing a barcode and a number. The number represents which one of four lockers your package will be in, and you scan your code at that locker. Easy enough.

Now that the fall semester is in full swing, the number of people utilizing State College’s newest package pickup service will surely continue to increase — especially given the popularity of renting or purchasing textbooks through Amazon.