Penn State Swimming’s Shane Ryan Takes Gold At World University Games

2016 Olympian and Penn State swimming alum Shane Ryan won gold in the 50-meter backstroke representing Ireland at the World University Games in Taipei on Wednesday morning.

Ryan, who’s a three-time All-American in the 100-yard backstroke for the Nittany Lions, set an Irish national record with a time of 24.72 seconds to out-touch Justin Ress of the United States by one-hundredth of a second.

He had finished fourth earlier this week in the 100 meter backstroke, but managed to take down Ress — the gold medalist in that race.

Ryan will be back in the pool Saturday for the 400 meter individual medley.

Penn State junior Ally McHugh also medaled Wednesday — taking silver with Team USA in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay after swimming the preliminary heats. The Philadelphia native earned another silver Sunday in the 400-meter individual medley.

Ryan is the first medalist for Penn State men’s swimming at the World University Games since 2009, and McHugh is the first medalist for Penn State women’s swimming since 1989.

Photo By: Tommy Dickson | Inpho Photography
