Coaches, Players Relish Chris Godwin’s Transition To NFL On ‘Hard Knocks’

By on Football, News

For young men playing for a major Division I program, it’s common for some of their peers to continue playing at the next level in the NFL. What’s not as common, however, is the opportunity to watch the transition up close and personal — as close as one can get while not actually being at an NFL training camp.

That’s the opportunity Penn State coaches and players have had with former Nittany Lion standout wide receiver Chris Godwin, who’s been featured on the award-winning documentary series Hard Knocks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Godwin’s emerged as a budding star in training camp, with circus catches becoming the norm for the rookie wide receiver. From an outside perspective, one might assume Godwin’s former teammates are just as surprised as the rest of the Hard Knocks fanbase at the rookie’s early form. But, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Chris is having a phenomenal camp for Tampa Bay right now — if you follow them on social media, every day they’re posting something,” said Josh Gattis, Godwin’s position coach at Penn State. “I talk to Chris quite a bit; he’s comfortable down there, and he’s a very talented receiver. He’s exactly what we told him he was going to be — a guy that can come in day one and make an impact.”

Gattis isn’t lying — Godwin became a regular on Tampa Bay’s twitter account during OTA’s and training camp with highlight-reel grabs Penn State fans grew to know and love.

The videos speak for themselves — Godwin could very easily become Jameis Winston’s new favorite target if he keeps this up in the regular season.

Godwin’s quarterback, Trace McSorley, echoed Gattis’ sentiments when asked about his own favorite receiver in 2016.

“We’ve definitely been watching it, we’ll all gather in someone’s room and watch it together on HBO,” McSorley said. “It’s been really cool, and he’s extremely deserving. It’s really not surprising to anyone here how well he’s doing, but we’re so happy for him and we wish him the best.”

The Buccaneers open up the regular season on September 10 on the road against Miami, where Godwin could see action against cornerbacks Xavien Howard and former Philadelphia Eagle Byron Maxwell.

