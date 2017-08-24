Yahoo! Sports Ranks Penn State Among Top 10 Athletic Programs In The Country

Yahoo! Sports recently compiled a survey to determine the most successful college athletic programs in the country. Penn State checked in at No. 8 on the list that ranked the 65 schools that make up the five major conferences.

The survey was based on the average final standings for the Learfield Directors’ Cup over the past five years. The Nittany Lions have had recent success in the directors’ cup, as Penn State has finished in the top 10 in four of the last five years. Penn State is one of only nine schools to have finished in the top 25 in all 24 years the Learfield Directors’ Cup has been in existence.

The Nittany Lions have had great success in very recent memory. Penn State’s eight national titles over the last five years leads all Big Ten schools and ranks sixth nationally in that span. The Nittany Lions have brought home NCAA championships in men’s and women’s fencing, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and wrestling since the fall of 2012.

Last year, the Nittany Lions won the NCAA title in wrestling (yet again) in addition to nine conference championships across the university. Additionally, 21 Nittany Lion squads competed in their respective NCAA championships last year, which bodes well for the continued success of the entire Penn State athletic program.

Michigan and Ohio State joined Penn State in the top 10 of this list, coming in at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively. The Big Ten tied with the Pac 12 for most schools in the top 10, with representation from three institutions each.