Penn State ‘Working On’ Delivering Fans Season Tickets Despite Issues

We’re just a week out from Penn State football, and well, you might not have your ticket booklet yet if you’re one of the 95% renewing or 10,000 new season ticket holders that helped the Nittany Lions sell out their season ticket allotment for the first time since 2008.

For what it’s worth, Penn State is aware of the issue and has mailed out 90% of the season tickets in the bowl and expects the remaining club seat tickets to go out within the next two days, according to associate athletic director Tom McGrath, who discussed the issue on the Penn State Coaches Show Thursday night.

“We have not delivered on a very reasonable expectation. There is no excuse we have for this,” McGrath said. “We are working on it. We have a great staff who is trying to make the best out of a very difficult and unfortunate situation.”

Worst-case scenario, McGrath listed ways Penn State fans can still have their tickets and parking passes ready for the Akron game in case they don’t arrive in your mailbox on time.

“Anyone can manage their tickets through account manager. That means you can print them at home at any time,” McGrath said. “Parking is non-transferable, so if you do not have your parking passes, I advise you to reach out to us at anytime either through 1-800-Nittany or through [email protected].”