NFL CFB 24/7 Ranks Saquon Barkley No. 2 Among Top College Football Players

Penn State’s superstar running back appeared on yet another list of top college football players for the upcoming season. Saquon Barkley has opened eyes all across the country with his elite levels of speed, power, and agility — and he’s being recognized for those abilities.

The college football section of NFL.com ranked the Coplay, PA, native as the No. 2 player in the nation for this upcoming season, behind quarterback Sam Darnold from USC.

Darnold, Barkley, and Florida State safety Derwin James round out the top three in an aggregate score determined by seven NFL.com writers. Those three were only separated by four total points, but then there was a steep 25-point drop off to No. 4, LSU’s Arden Key. In other words, there’s a clear top tier of special players in college football this year.

After finishing the 2016 season with 194 rushing yards in an all-time performance in the Rose Bowl, Barkley will try to build upon his storied career as a Nittany Lion this fall.

As it stands, Barkley is No. 12 on Penn State’s all-time rushing leaders list. He’s only 1,361 yards away from jumping all the way to No. 1. After rushing for 1,496 yards last year, it’s entirely plausible we might be looking at a new rushing champ by season’s end.

But never forget, only two years ago, Barkley would’ve struggled to crack the starting lineup for the stable of running backs at Rutgers.