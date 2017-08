Penn State’s Preseason Accolades Guide

Ahead of one of the most anticipated seasons in recent history for Penn State, the Nittany Lions have been lauded with preseason accolades and named to innumerable award watch lists.

We compiled a list of all the honors Penn State players and coaches received:

AP Preseason All-Americans — First Team

Saquon Barkley | Junior | Running Back

Mike Gesicki | Senior | Tight End

Big Ten Preseason Honorees

Saquon Barkley | Junior | Running Back

Trace McSorley | Redshirt Junior | Quarterback

Sporting News All-Americans — First Team

Saquon Barkley | Junior | Running Back

Mike Gesicki | Senior | Tight End

Marcus Allen | Senior | Safety

Sporting News All-Americans — Second Team

Tyler Davis | Redshirt Senior | Kicker

Maxwell Award — College Football’s Best Player

Saquon Barkley | Junior | Running Back

Trace McSorley | Redshirt Junior | Quarterback

Bednarik Award — College Football’s Best Defensive Player

Marcus Allen | Senior | Safety

Jason Cabinda | Senior | Linebacker

Walter Camp Award — National Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley | Junior | Running Back

Trace McSorley | Redshirt Junior | Quarterback

Dodd Trophy — National Coach of the Year

James Franklin

Davey O’Brien Award — College Football’s Best Quarterback

Trace McSorley | Redshirt Junior

Doak Walker Award — College Football’s Best Running Back

Saquon Barkley | Junior

Mackey Award — College Football’s Best Tight End

Mike Gesicki | Senior

Nagurski Trophy — College Football’s Best Defensive Player

Marcus Allen | Senior | Safety

Jason Cabinda | Senior | Linebacker

Thorpe Award — College Football’s Best Defensive Back

Marcus Allen | Senior | Safety

Butkus Award — College Football’s Best Linebacker

Jason Cabinda | Senior | Linebacker

Ray Guy Award — College Football’s Best Punter

Blake Gillikin | Sophomore

Lou Groza Award — College Football’s Best Kicker

Tyler Davis | Redshirt Senior

Sports Illustrated’s Freak List — No. 1

Saquon Barkley | Junior | Running Back

ESPN’s Best Players In College Football — No. 4