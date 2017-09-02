Gameday Coverage: No. 6 Penn State vs. Akron

Gameday is finally here.

The Nittany Lions return to Beaver Stadium for one of the most-anticipated seasons in recent years. Penn State begins its Big Ten title defense against Akron with Heisman contenders Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley hoping to get James Franklin’s squad off on the right foot.

Ahead of this clash with the Zips, here’s all the media and miscellaneous information you’ll need:

Television Coverage

Kickoff is scheduled for noon and you can catch the game live on ABC. Mark Jones and Rod Gilmore will be calling the game, with Quinn Kessenich.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams. Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM. Sirius: Ch. 132. XM: Ch. 196.

Weather

There will be spotty showers throughout the morning and afternoon with a projected temperature of 55 degrees at kickoff, according to AccuWeather.

Last Time They Met

Christian Hackenberg passed for 319 yards and three touchdowns (along with two interceptions) on the way to a 21-3 win over Akron at Beaver Stadium on September 6, 2014.

Injuries

Cornerback John Reid injured his knee during spring ball. There is no timetable for his return.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout the game, with big plays, photos, analysis, and more coming from our main @OnwardState Twitter and Facebook accounts, and play-by-play commentary coming from @OnwardStSports.

Sports editor David Abruzzese (@abruz11), Penn State news editor Steve Connelly (@slc2o), and sports writer Ethan Kasales (@easyEKasales) have you covered up in the press box. Photographers Alex Bauer and Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) will be down on the field.

