Man Allegedly Bit Police Officer

by Geoff Rushton

Police say a Penn State student bit an officer while resisting arrest late Friday night in downtown State College.

According to a criminal complaint, at 11:47 p.m., State College Police responded to Bill Pickle’s Tap Room, 106 S. Allen St., for a report of a possible fake ID. Bar staff showed police a New Jersey driver’s license that appeared valid, but the man who presented it was not who was pictured on the identification.

Police said they questioned the man, later identified as Ethan M. Gilbert, 20, of Lansdowne, Pa., who provided the biographical information on the driver’s license. An officer pointed out the photo on the license was not Gilbert and that it listed his height as 6-feet 1-inch while Gilbert was “well below 6′ tall,” according to the complaint.

The officer reportedly told Gilbert if he could provide a valid ID or correct biographical information he could be on his way, at which point Gilbert began to run away.

The officer and an agent from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Enforcement grabbed Gilbert but he pushed and pulled away away from them, according to the complaint. Police said Gilbert fell in the middle of the road on the 100 block of South Allen Street as he tried to flee and attempted to push away as he was stopped again.

Police said Gilbert was repeatedly told to stop resisting but continued to try to get away. During the ensuing struggle, Gilbert allegedly bit the State College Police officer’s index finger, causing redness and blood blisters.

Gilbert was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody then transported to the police station where he was identified. He allegedly told police he found the New Jersey driver’s license and decided to use it. He had a strong odor of alcohol about him and his eyes were bloodshot and watery, police said.

Gilbert was charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, simple assault and giving false identification to law enforcement, as well as summary counts of carrying a false identification and consumption of alcohol by a minor.

He was arraigned on Saturday morning before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker and straight bail was set at $75,000. He was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility and later posted bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.