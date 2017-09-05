Subway To Host ‘Cookie That Cares’ Campaign Supporting THON

Since raising more than $80,000 FTK through past fundraising efforts, Subway will once again partner with Four Diamonds in support of Penn State THON. For the entire month of September, the company will host its “Cookie That Cares” campaign in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

For each Rainbow Gem cookie sold, Subway will donate 25 cents to THON — up to $20,000 for the entire fundraiser.

In March 2016, Subway sold nearly 297,000 cookies for the cause. These funds — which came from cookie sales at more than 300 Subway locations throughout the surrounding area — amounted to a $22,500 donation to Four Diamonds and Penn State’s Hersey Medical Center.

For those hoping to get further involved, you can check out THON’s official website and Facebook page for additional updates on fundraisers and other events happening throughout the year.