Important Event Dates, Deadlines For THON 2018

The start of a new school year means it’s already time to start preparing for THON 2018. If you’re hoping to get involved this year, it’s important to keep track of all the additional events and deadlines that arrive even before the big weekend kicks off in February.

Here’s a list of some of the dates you’ll definitely want to mark in your calendar this year:

Fundraising events and THON Weekend

Fundraising, outreach, and canning weekend: September 23-24

THON 5K: October 15, 2017

100 Days ’til THON: November 8, 2017

Family Carnival: December 3, 2017

THON Weekend: February 16-18, 2018

Sporting events

THON Spikes game: September 7, 2018 (Note: This is the final day to purchase in-person tickets for this event).

THON football game: September 30, 2017 (Penn State versus Indiana)

THON women’s soccer game: October 8, 2017

Additional Dates and Deadlines

THON fundraising window opening: September 15, 2017

Online committee application deadline: September 15, 2017 at 5 p.m.

deadline: September 15, 2017 at 5 p.m. In-person committee application turn-in at Alumni Hall: September 16, 2017 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m (You must complete the online application as well as hand in a paper application for consideration)

For more information on involvement opportunities and future deadlines, visit Penn State THON’s official website.