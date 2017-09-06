Seven-Story ‘Pugh Centre’ Proposed For Corner Of Beaver And Pugh

PennTerra Engineering has proposed a seven-story, mixed use building for development in State College. As first reported by the Centre Daily Times, the aptly named “Pugh Centre” would be built on the southwest corner of Beaver Ave. and Pugh St.

PennTerra Engineering, the firm responsible for State College developments such as The Retreat and the Legacy, submitted plans for the mixed-use building to the borough. The State College Planning Commission will hear the proposal at its regularly scheduled meeting this evening.

As a mixed-use facility, the first two stories of the building would offer commercial or retail space and parking while the top five floors would be residential, with 55 proposed units. The CDT also reports the plans show a laundry room, fitness center, and lounge area on the second floor.

It’s certainly not like we didn’t see this coming. CVS permanently closed its storefront at that location and tenants who rent parking from ARPM were only offered the option of a 10-month lease as opposed to the typical 12 months. The building, which formerly housed CVS and is home to student apartments, would be torn down to accommodate the new construction.

There is not yet a timeline for the proposed building, though the plans will likely take several weeks to be approved by the borough and the county (as is typical in development). For those keeping track at home, the construction of the Pugh Centre would mark the sixth mixed-use/high-rise/new construction project in State College in the last four years — the Metropolitan and the Fraser Centre are open now (at least for the most part), The Rise (East College Ave.) and the site where the old Canyon used to be are still under construction, and the proposed high-rise at the corner of Atherton and College is still in the planning phase.